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Indo-German Trade Needs 60+ Years To Hit €310 Billion

Fri, 13 November 2026
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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly kites at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Narendra Modi on Instagram
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly kites at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Narendra Modi on Instagram
Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced an ambitious target: To increase India-Germany bilateral trade nearly 10 times to €310 billion (about $344 billion). 

However, this is not an easy goal to meet, considering historical trends. 

India's total trade with Germany grew modestly from $20.5 billion in 2014 to $31.2 billion in 2025 -- a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 3.9 per cent over 11 years. 

At the current pace, it would take around 62 years to reach the $344 billion mark. 

Even with the anticipated boost from the India-European Union free-trade agreement, achieving this target within the next decade would demand a CAGR of 27.1 per cent. 

Furthermore, India has consistently run a trade deficit with Germany. The deficit expanded from 3.5 per cent of total trade in 2014 to a peak of 5.5 per cent in 2020, before narrowing to 2.7 per cent in 2025.

-- Jayant Pankaj, Business Standard

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