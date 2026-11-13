Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indians among victims in Fujairah road pileuip

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
13:03
image
A tragic road accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, Dubai, claimed the lives of at least 14 people. 

Some Indians are said to be among the victims, though their numbe is not known.

The Indian consulate has stated that it reached out to the bereaved families and working closely with the UAE authorities to assist the families of victims of the accident in which 30 people were also.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Thursday.

As per Arab News, the Fujairah police said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road. The truck hit another vehicle, then overturned and hit several vehicles.

Fifteen of the injured have been discharged from hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment, the police said.

Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan said three victims of the accident were from the same family from the state.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

India vs New Zealand Live Score 4th ODI: Henry's five-fer sends India crashing
India vs New Zealand Live Score 4th ODI: Henry's five-fer sends India crashing

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

LIVE! Oppn not informed about special Parl session: Priyanka
LIVE! Oppn not informed about special Parl session: Priyanka

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia had seen how Narasimha Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.'

Govt extends ban on Zakir Naik's IRF for five more years
Govt extends ban on Zakir Naik's IRF for five more years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years, citing its involvement in activities prejudicial to national security and...