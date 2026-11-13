Indians among victims in Fujairah road pileuip

13:03





Some Indians are said to be among the victims, though their numbe is not known.



The Indian consulate has stated that it reached out to the bereaved families and working closely with the UAE authorities to assist the families of victims of the accident in which 30 people were also.



"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Thursday.



As per Arab News, the Fujairah police said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road. The truck hit another vehicle, then overturned and hit several vehicles.



Fifteen of the injured have been discharged from hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment, the police said.



Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan said three victims of the accident were from the same family from the state.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A tragic road accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, Dubai, claimed the lives of at least 14 people.