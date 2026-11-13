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IIT Roorkee student dies by suicide; police recover note

Fri, 13 November 2026
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23:45
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A 20-year-old student of IIT Roorkee was found hanging in his hostel room, with police recovering a purported suicide note from the room, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, Ayush Rajauria, was a second-year student of the institute's BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing and hailed from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the incident came to light around midnight on Thursday after Kuldeep Singh Negi, a security officer at IIT Roorkee, informed the Kotwali Roorkee police that a student had died by suicide in room number BS 10 on the second floor of Govind Bhawan hostel.

Station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Bisht, accompanied by a police team and a field unit, reached the spot. After the door failed to open, it was forced open with the assistance of security guards. 

The student's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet, the police said.

The body was subsequently sent to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for a post-mortem examination. 

The police also examined the student's laptop but found no suspicious information so far. The scene was videographed as part of the investigation, they added.

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