Horses 'RDX' and 'Alex' make an impression at the Pushkar Fair

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RDX, a 68.5-inch-tall Marwari horse brought from Maharashtra and valued at Rs 5 crore by its owner, stands alongside its handler at the annual International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Image Credit: ANI





The fair this year is quite attractive for equine enthusiasts as it features horses of several breeds. Two horses have attracted a lot of attention with their striking build and height.



A Marwari-breed horse named 'RDX' arrived from Maharashtra, capturing the visitors' attention with his 68.5-inch height and a a striking temperament and flair from a young age.



About 10-year-old, Marwari horse 'Alex' has also caught the attention of the fair-goers. He stands 65 inches tall and has a graceful gait, valued by his owner at Rs 5 crores.



The horses' owner Majid Saudagar from Maharashtra's Jalna said that these horses are used for breeding and give great results, that is why their prices remain high at Rs 5 crore each.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The number of livestock owners arriving at the Pushkar Fair in Ajmer are increasing by the day.