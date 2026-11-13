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Horses 'RDX' and 'Alex' make an impression at the Pushkar Fair

Fri, 13 November 2026
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RDX, a 68.5-inch-tall Marwari horse brought from Maharashtra and valued at Rs 5 crore by its owner, stands alongside its handler at the annual International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Image Credit: ANI
RDX, a 68.5-inch-tall Marwari horse brought from Maharashtra and valued at Rs 5 crore by its owner, stands alongside its handler at the annual International Pushkar Camel Fair 2026. Image Credit: ANI
The number of livestock owners arriving at the Pushkar Fair in Ajmer are increasing by the day. 

The fair this year is quite attractive for equine enthusiasts as it features horses of several breeds. Two horses have attracted a lot of attention with their striking build and height.

A Marwari-breed horse named 'RDX' arrived from Maharashtra, capturing the visitors' attention with his 68.5-inch height and a a striking temperament and flair from a young age. 

About 10-year-old, Marwari horse 'Alex' has also caught the attention of the fair-goers. He stands 65 inches tall and has a graceful gait, valued by his owner at Rs 5 crores.

The horses' owner Majid Saudagar from Maharashtra's Jalna said that these horses are used for breeding and give great results, that is why their prices remain high at Rs 5 crore each. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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