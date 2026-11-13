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Hemant Kumar's Son, Moushumi's Husband, Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away

Fri, 13 November 2026
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IMAGE: Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayanta Mukherjee. Photograph: The Late Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayanta Mukherjee. Photograph: The Late Pradeep Bandekar
Film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, actress Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, passed away on November 12.

He had been unwell and dealing with prolonged age-related health issues for some time.

Jayanta Mukherjee, affectionately known as Babu, was the son of legendary singer and music composer Hemant Kumar

Rather than pursuing singing like his father, he worked behind the camera as a producer and composer. His production credits include the Hindi films Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), both of which featured Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles. 

He also produced the 1992 television series Talaash and worked in the music department of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Biwi Aur Makan (1966).

Jayanta Mukherjee and Moushumi Chatterjee were married for over five decades, having tied the knot when she was a teenager. She frequently credited him and her father-in-law for supporting her flourishing career in Hindi and Bengali cinema.

 He is survived by his wife and their daughter Megha. Their elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away in December 2019 after a prolonged battle with juvenile diabetes.

-- SUBHASH K JHA

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