Groovy new travel trends in 2027

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IMAGE: An eclipse-viewing trip. Photograph: Kind courtesy Oak Ridge National Laboratory/Wikimedia Commons





They predict that there will be a rise in hobby holidaying. Travellers will plan their itineraries based on their hobby interests or rather on developing new hobbies. Vacationers should be able to go on a vacation and come back with a new skill or pastime, be it language lessons or following a traditional craft.



Booking.com believes there will be a growing preference for fantasy destinations -- apparently 65 per cent of those surveyed were keen dabble with paranormal travel experiences, that delved into the supernatural. And Lemongrass, a travel PR company, told BBC it was about 'escaping into another world', kind of like the Game of Thrones tours.



Tiny breaks is expected to be a growing occurrence. With time always in short supply, one-day breaks, called 'trip snacking', may become more common.



So can 'one-of-a-kind' trips. The example to illustrate this trend was cruising down the Nile during a solar eclipse.





-- REDIFF TRAVEL

The year 2027 may bring some distinctly special travel trends, says the BBC.