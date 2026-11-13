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Govt bans Zakir Naik's IRF under UAPA for 5 more years

Fri, 13 November 2026
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11:47
Image Credit: ANI Photo/ Reuters Photo
Image Credit: ANI Photo/ Reuters Photo
The ban on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation has been extended by five more years. 

Declaring it an unlawful association, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said the institution has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country, disrupting communal harmony and secular fabric of the country.

Naik founded the IRF in 1991 in Mumbai, which was declared as as unlawful association by the MHA on November 17, 2016, and banned for five years for the first time. The ban was extended on November 15, 2021.

Naik subsequently moved to Malaysia and obtained permanent residency. 

Indian intelligence agencies accused Zakir Naik and the IRF of delivering inflammatory speeches and promoting religious enmity.

The ministry announced the ban notification in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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