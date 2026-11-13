FIR against Kangana over social media posts on Gandhi family

21:46

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut/File image

The Himachal Pradesh police on Friday registered an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut following a complaint over her social media posts on the Gandhi family that included "highly inflammatory insinuations" regarding the deaths of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay and Rajiv.



Superintendent of police (Shimla) Gaurav Singh said the case has been registered on the complaint by Shimla resident Capt. Atul Sharma and investigations will follow.



The case was registered under sections 196, 353 and 356 of BNS.



Sharma alleged that Ranaut's posts through her verified handle on November 10 contained highly inflammatory insinuations regarding the tragic deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.



In his complaint to the director general of police sent via mail, he demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and a rigorous, time-bound cyber-forensic investigation against Ranaut.



The complaint was sent at 7:51 pm on Thursday night.