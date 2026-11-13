Family Consumes Poison Over Land Dispute

11:57

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





-- M I KHAN

A family dispute over selling land in a Bihar village ended in tragedy when two women and a minor died after consuming poison.The women and two minors consumed poison on Thursday night in Premraj village in Vaishali district following the sale of 7s of land by one of the women's son who was the other woman's husband. The women had opposed the sale, but the man was reportedly adamant.One minor is battling for her life in a local hospital.The tragedy has shocked the village which was getting ready to celebrate Chhath, Bihar's most popular festival.