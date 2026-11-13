Delhi: Man killed as car rams into truck on Dwarka Expressway

20:41

A 34-year-old man was killed after his SUV rammed into a truck on the Dwarka Expressway in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, an official said on Friday.



According to the police the accident took place at 9.15 pm on Thursday when the car hit the truck from behind.



The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Gohar, a resident of Shyam Vihar, who worked as a travel consultant in Chhawla, the police said.



According to the police, the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car badly mangled. Following information about the accident, police personnel rushed to the spot.



"The driver had succumbed to his injuries after the incident. We are checking CCTV footage to ascertain if the truck was stationed. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter properly," a senior police officer said.



His body was subsequently pulled out of the wreckage and sent to a hospital for postmortem examination.



Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway.