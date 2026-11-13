Controversial former HC judge CS Karnan dies in Chennai

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Former HC judge C S Karnan. Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former Madras high court judge C S Karnan, who rocked the judiciary with his conduct which the Supreme Court held had 'seriously blemished and tarnished the image of those concerned in particular, as well as the judiciary as a whole,' passed away in Chennai on Friday.He was 71.In 2017, during his stint as judge of the Calcutta high court, Karnan had been sentenced to six months' imprisonment following contempt of court of proceedings by the Supreme Court.He was jailed in 2020 after his retirement.Karnan, after his elevation of a judge of the Madras high court in 2009, accused other judges of ill-treating him as he was a Scheduled Caste and discriminating against SC lawyers. He even took on former Chief Justices R K Agrawal and Sanjay Kishan Kaul over the names recommended for elevation as judges of the high court.After Karnan was transferred to the Calcutta high court, 'a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar initiatedcontempt of court proceedings against him for levelling baseless charges against other judges and also restrained him from performing judicial as well as administrative work as a judge of the high court,' reportsOn May 8, 2017, Karnan sentenced the then CJI and seven other judges of the Supreme Court judges to five years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.1 lakh on each of them under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, the newspaper reports.The next day, the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court held Karnan guilty of criminal contempt and sentenced him to six months of imprisonment.At this Karnan absconded and stayed out of the West Bengal police's reach till he reached the age of superannuation in June 2017. Following his arrest and even after serving the sentence, Karnan continued his tirade against judges.A case was filed against him for trespassing into the home of a former SC judge in Chennai and abusing her kin using filthy language. Nine previous cases registered against him were for circulating 33 abusive videos on the social media against judges, lawyers etc.In December 2020 Karnan was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police. After he filed two affidavits offering unconditional apology and promised not to repeat such behaviour in the future, he was granted bail by the Madras high court on the condition that it will be revoked if he violated hisundertaking.