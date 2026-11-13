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Commotion as unidentified man breaches CM's security during Kolathur road walk

Fri, 13 November 2026
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17:22
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There was a commotion and a momentary reaction of alarm during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's unscheduled road walk in Kolathur here on Friday when an unidentified man breached police security, attempting to lunge towards the CM.

However, the chief minister's security personnel immediately surrounded and overpowered him. The man has been detained for questioning, police said.

The incident happened when Vijay got down from his convoy and made a public appearance before proceeding to distribute cake to school children during the Children's Day celebration.

As he walked through a crowd, there was a momentary commotion when an individual suddenly breezed past social welfare and women empowerment minister K Jegadeshwari, who, along with others, was walking behind Vijay, and attempted to lunge towards the CM, briefly startling Vijay and his security personnel.

However, the security personnel quickly managed to overpower him, and the CM continued walking for some time, surrounded by his Z+ security, waving to crowds lined up behind metal barricades. 

He later reached the Madumanagar Chennai Corporation Middle School, Kolathur, and personally distributed cake and greeting cards as well to the children in their classrooms, thus marking the launch of the statewide programme.

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