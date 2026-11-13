Chhattisgarh: Wild elephant kills 16th victim, to be radio collared

12:26

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





The woman was trampled to death, making her the 16th victim in the past seven months.



Surajpur and adjoining Balrampur districts have especially been terrorised by attacks by the solitary male tusker, locally known among people as 'Kabra Kaan' because of its patchy ears.



The rogue elephant's last victim was a woman in Umeshwarpur village who was alerting the neighbours on November 11 about the presence of the animal late at night.



Forest personnel have been tracking its movements as it had earlier killed two men in separate incidents on November 8 in Surajpur.



To prevent attacks ahead, the state's additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) has granted approval to tranquilise the animal and fit it with a satellite radio collar to track its movements.



Senior forest officials, assisted by veterinary doctors, will supervise the operation and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union government and the Wildlife Institute of India.



After radio-collaring and a health examination, the animal will be released into its natural habitat with its movements monitored and reported every 15 days.



As per an official, the elephant will be captured within the next four days for fitting the radio collar.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A wild elephant has been attacking people in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, with its recent victim being a 45-year-old woman.