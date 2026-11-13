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CBI books rice mill, its directors for cheating PNB of Rs 63.51 cr

Fri, 13 November 2026
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The CBI has registered a case against Mainpuri-based Bhagwati Rice Mill Pvt Ltd and its directors for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 63.51 crore, officials said Friday.

The action comes on a complaint filed by the Punjab National Bank, which had extended a Rs 66 crore loan in two tranches to the company that has been dealing with the bank since 1995.

The bank has said that the earlier fraud declaration was set aside by the Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2025 on procedural grounds. Fresh proceedings were subsequently initiated by the bank.

The PNB complaint, now part of the FIR, has alleged that the company failed to maintain financial discipline, diverted funds and violated the terms of sanction.

The account became irregular and was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on June 8, 2023, as per RBI guidelines,

The accused fraudulently and dishonestly siphoned and diverted the borrowed funds, resulting in criminal misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust with malafide and dishonest intention for causing wrongful loss to the complainant bank and wrongful gain to themselves, it alleged.

The forensic report flagged two firms -- Jai Hanuman Traders and Shriram Traders -- which were introduced as major sundry debtors in the company's financial statements.

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