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BJP MLA's nephew's SUV kills bike-taxi passenger in Guj

Fri, 13 November 2026
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A bike-taxi passenger was killed and the rider injured after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by the 35-year-old nephew of a ruling BJP MLA rammed into their two-wheeler in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Friday.

The hit-and-run accident took place on Wednesday morning near Shilaj Circle under Bopal police station limits, following which the police detained the accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, the nephew of Bapunagar MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, and later released him after serving a legal notice, officials said.

A Range Rover, allegedly driven by Raghavendra, hit the Rapido bike-taxi at a turning, resulting in the death of the passenger, Harshad Purabia, and injuring rider Pradeep Dadwal, deputy superintendent of police Neelam Goswami said.

Purabia had booked a Rapido ride from Ghatlodia to commute to his workplace, she said.

Goswami said the car's registration number was obtained through technical surveillance and Raghavendra was detained on Thursday.

"We issued him (Raghavendra) a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) because there is no provision for arrest in this case," superintendent of police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said.

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