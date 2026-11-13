Big B returns to KBC weeks after announcing health break

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Courtesy, screen grab from sonytvofficial/Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back where millions of viewers love to see him -- on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati.



Weeks after announcing a brief break to focus on his health, the megastar has returned to the sets of the popular quiz show, bringing back his trademark energy and infectious smile.



In the latest promo of KBC, Big B warmly welcomed viewers back after the Diwali festivities and spoke about celebrating the festival with his loved ones.



"Aap sabki Diwali badi shandaar rahi hogi, humne bhi apno ke saath Diwali manayi. Lekin humara ek aur ghar bhi toh hai, KBC ka manch (Your Diwali must have been wonderful. I, too, celebrated the festival with my loved ones. But I have another home as well, and that is the stage of KBC)", Big B said.



The promo also captured a heartwarming moment when a contestant asked the veteran actor about his health.



Reassuring everyone, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Aap theek hai toh hum bhi theek hai. Aap sabke pyar, duao, aur ashirwad se hum yahan pe fir se hazir hai. Ussi josh, ussi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath. (If you are doing well, then so am I. With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am back here once again, with the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely new episodes)."



In October, the actor, who regularly shares updates with fans through his blog and social media accounts, had said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.



Taking to his Tumblr blog, Bachchan spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest.



"Yet more rest needed.. adjusting.. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness," he wrote.