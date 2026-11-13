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Bandit Queen Gets A Sequel

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Seema Biswas as Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen
Seema Biswas as Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen
Shekhar Kapur's 1994 classic Bandit Queen will have a sequel, which will be directed by Honey Trehan.

'Bandit Queen has been a huge inspiration for filmmakers of my generation, and it's special when I am offered the opportunity to carry that legacy forward by Bobby (Bedi, producer) sir,' Trehan told the Mid-Day newspaper.

'This film begins where Shekhar Sir's Bandit Queen left off. It's a great responsibility to honour what the original film represented. I am engrossed in the script and going through the amount of research Bobby Sir has already done."

'Bandit Queen was essentially about rape and revenge. Here, we are looking at what happens to Phoolan after she comes out of jail. It's about a woman who has survived an extraordinary life and what she chooses to do thereafter.'

Seema Biswas played Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen. After her career as a dacoit ended, Phoolan Devi was elected a member of the Lok Sabha. She was assassinated in 2001.

Richie Mehta, who made Delhi Crime (2019) and Poacher (2023), has made a riveting and gripping account in the life of Phoolan Devi, the 48-hour period when she and her two supporters were surrounded by a 2,000 strong police force.

 The film Phoolan is based on her autobiography I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen and you can read Richie's Rediff interview here: https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/richie-mehta-it-was-important-that-we-dont-sexualise-phoolan/20260916.htm

--REDIFF MOVIES

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