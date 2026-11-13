Bandit Queen Gets A Sequel

Shekhar Kapur
's 1994 classic Bandit Queen
will have a sequel, which will be directed by Honey Trehan
.
'Bandit Queen
has been a huge inspiration for filmmakers of my generation, and it's special when I am offered the opportunity to carry that legacy forward by Bobby
(Bedi
, producer) sir,' Trehan told the Mid-Day
newspaper.
'This film begins where Shekhar Sir's Bandit Queen
left off. It's a great responsibility to honour what the original film represented. I am engrossed in the script and going through the amount of research Bobby Sir has already done."
'Bandit Queen
was essentially about rape and revenge. Here, we are looking at what happens to Phoolan after she comes out of jail. It's about a woman who has survived an extraordinary life and what she chooses to do thereafter.'Seema Biswa
s played Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen
. After her career as a dacoit ended, Phoolan Devi was elected a member of the Lok Sabha. She was assassinated in 2001.Richie Mehta
, who made Delhi Crime
(2019) and Poacher
(2023), has made a riveting and gripping account in the life of Phoolan Devi, the 48-hour period when she and her two supporters were surrounded by a 2,000 strong police force.
The film Phoolan
is based on her autobiography I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen
and you can read Richie's Rediff
interview here: https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/richie-mehta-it-was-important-that-we-dont-sexualise-phoolan/20260916.htm
--REDIFF MOVIES