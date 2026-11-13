Bandit Queen Gets A Sequel

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Seema Biswas as Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen





--REDIFF MOVIES

's 1994 classicwill have a sequel, which will be directed byhas been a huge inspiration for filmmakers of my generation, and it's special when I am offered the opportunity to carry that legacy forward by, producer) sir,' Trehan told thenewspaper.'This film begins where Shekhar Sir'sleft off. It's a great responsibility to honour what the original film represented. I am engrossed in the script and going through the amount of research Bobby Sir has already done."was essentially about rape and revenge. Here, we are looking at what happens to Phoolan after she comes out of jail. It's about a woman who has survived an extraordinary life and what she chooses to do thereafter.'s played Phoolan Devi in. After her career as a dacoit ended, Phoolan Devi was elected a member of the Lok Sabha. She was assassinated in 2001., who made(2019) and(2023), has made a riveting and gripping account in the life of Phoolan Devi, the 48-hour period when she and her two supporters were surrounded by a 2,000 strong police force.The filmis based on her autobiographyand you can read Richie'sinterview here