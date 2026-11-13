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Army rescues over 900 tourists, locals stranded by snowfall in Sikkim's Nathula region

Fri, 13 November 2026
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The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has rescued over 900 tourists and locals who were stranded at Nathula, Baba Mandir and Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim following heavy snowfall, officials said on Friday.

The rescue operation was carried out amid challenging weather conditions, with heavy snowfall disrupting movement and leaving a large number of tourists and locals stranded in the high-altitude areas on Thursday, officials said.

The army personnel rescued those affected and ensured their safe evacuation from the snow-covered region popular with tourists, they said.

Nathula is a pass bordering China; Baba Mandir is a shrine that honours Capt Harbhajan Singh, whose spirit, locals believe, continues to protect the international border even after his death while on duty in 1968; and Tsomgo or Chhangu Lake is a high-altitude glacial lake.

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