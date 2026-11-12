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Another woman dies of post-delivery complications at Kota hospital, toll 5 since Oct

Fri, 13 November 2026
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A second woman died at a hospital affiliated to the Government Medical College in this Rajasthan town due to postpartum complications in 48 hours, triggering fresh concern, officials said on Sunday.

Thirty-six-year-old Priti died on Thursday evening at the MBS Hospital due to critical lung and kidney infections and urine blockage, after delivering a baby through C-Section at the JK Lone Hospital on Sunday (November 8).

On Tuesday night, a woman named Pushpa Bairwa from Baran district died at the New Medical College Hospital, 15 days after she was referred there from a hospital in Jhalawar, where she delivered a baby through normal delivery on October 27.

Priti, who was battling for her life after facing multi-organ failure, was shifted to the MBS Hospital, where she was admitted to the super speciality block.

She died late on Thursday evening.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Indergarh for delivery by her husband Bhanwarlal on November 8, from where she was referred to the JK Lone Hospital in Kota, where she delivered a baby through C-section.

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