Another cyclone forms in Bay of Bengal, alert sounded

12:31

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a depression by November 15, the IMD said on Friday.



The system formed at 5.30 am under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the latest weather update.



"The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by November 15," it said.



It is likely to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14 before intensifying into a depression over the same region, it said.



Under its influence, squally weather with wind speeds of about 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely over the Andaman Sea on November 13 and 14 and over the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 13 to 16.



Wind speeds are likely to increase up to 55 kmph, with gusts reaching 65 kmph, over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 15 to 17 and over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has prohibited fishermen in Tuticorin district from venturing into the sea until further notice.



Following the ban, fishing operations have come to a standstill across coastal villages from Vembar to Periyathazhai. More than 270 mechanised boats, 2,000 country boats, and 5,000 fibre boats remain moored at the Tuticorin fishing harbour and along the coast, affecting the livelihoods of over 50,000 fishermen in the district.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the low-pressure system may concentrate into a depression and subsequently into a cyclonic storm. The IMD forecast indicates that squally winds are likely to prevail over the sea, including the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin areas, on November 13 and 14.



The strict enforcement of the fishing ban comes in the wake of the recent Cyclone Murasu, which claimed the lives of nine fishermen from Kasimedu in Chennai after their boat capsized.