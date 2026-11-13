AI, AI Express suspend Riyadh, Dammam flights till Nov 30

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Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, and Jeddah until November 21, citing the prevailing situation in the region, the airline announced on Friday.



In an official post on X, Air India said the suspension would remain in place for flights connecting the two airlines with the Saudi cities.



Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, with travel dates up to November 30 for Riyadh and Dammam, and November 21 for Jeddah, can opt for complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or seek a full refund upon cancellation.



The airline said Air India passengers could reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers would have the option of rescheduling to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.



For passengers with Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel can be completed until December 14, 2026, while those holding Jeddah bookings can reschedule their journeys until December 5, 2026.



For assistance with rescheduling or refunds, Air India passengers can contact the airline at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.



Air India Express passengers can reach its support team at +91 124 6935600.



Passengers can also approach the airline's city booking offices for assistance.



The movement comes after Yemen's Houthi militia on Friday claimed to have carried out a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Aramco facilities in Riyadh, a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, while the Saudi-led Coalition Forces said they intercepted and destroyed drones in the Eastern Region and Riyadh.