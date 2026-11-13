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7 army jawans injured in road accident in Telangana

Fri, 13 November 2026
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Seven Army jawans suffered injuries when their vehicle overturned during a driving training exercise at Chevella near Hyderabad on Friday, the police said.

Of the 13 personnel who were travelling in the vehicle, seven received injures and they are not life threatening, a police official said.

They were being treated at a Army hospital at Golconda in Hyderabad.

An under-training driver was driving the vehicle which overturned after hitting a divider, he added.

The vehicle had started from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad for the training exercise.

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