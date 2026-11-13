6-vehicle smashup on Mumbai's coastal road, SUV catches fire

12:00

Six vehicles were involved in an accident on the Mumbai Coastal Road in the early hours of Friday, following which a sports utility vehicle (SUV) caught fire, officials said.



No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 2.40 am on the northbound carriageway between Marine Lines and Worli.



A few vehicles collided, causing a pile-up. A Mahindra XUV700 then crashed into the stationary vehicles and burst into flames, an official said.



After being alerted, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze by 3.26 am, he said. In all, six vehicles were involved in the accident.



Besides firefighters, police, 108 ambulance service and Coastal Road staff were also mobilised to handle the situation, the official said, adding that traffic was briefly affected on that arm of the road.