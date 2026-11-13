4 killed in Manipur as suspected militants fire at 2 cars

16:30

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

Two women and two men were killed in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday after suspected militants fired at two cars in the New Heaven area.



Armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, leading to four deaths on the spot. The cars' windshields had bullet marks on them.



The shooting came a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead in a gunfight between two rival groups in Kangpokpi's Taphou Kuki village in Senapati district.



The ethnic conflict in Manipur erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives so far, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.



-- REDIFF NEWS