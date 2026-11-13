Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

4 killed in Manipur as suspected militants fire at 2 cars

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
16:30
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Two women and two men were killed in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday after suspected militants fired at two cars in the New Heaven area.

Armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, leading to four deaths on the spot. The cars' windshields had bullet marks on them.

The shooting came a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead in a gunfight between two rival groups in Kangpokpi's Taphou Kuki village in Senapati district.

The ethnic conflict in Manipur erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives so far, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'More the bhakts comment...': Rahul on BJP criticism of Sonia book
LIVE! 'More the bhakts comment...': Rahul on BJP criticism of Sonia book

'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi
'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one debate, claiming he possesses proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which he alleges is being tapped by the Prime...

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC
PAN, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC

The Gauhati High Court has ruled that a PAN card and an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) alone are insufficient to establish Indian citizenship or family relationships without supporting records. The court upheld a Foreigners...

Another cyclone forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify by Nov 15
Another cyclone forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify by Nov 15

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression by November 15. This weather system is likely to bring squally weather and increased wind speeds to the region. Consequently,...