3,683 property registrations in Mumbai during Diwali

16:09

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

The Diwali period has been profitable for the Mumbai real estate market as the city recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11-day Diwali period in 2026.



As per a report by Knight Frank India, this marked a 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise over the 3,668 units registered during the same period last year.



Revenue collections climbed up 13 per cent YoY from Rs 339 crore in the previous year to Rs 384 crore, thereby reaching their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in four years.



Properties were also registered before Diwali with 3,419 property registrations during Shraddh 2026 from September 26 to October 10 and 4,680 registrations during Navratri from October 11 to October 19.



-- REDIFF NEWS