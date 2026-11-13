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240 endangered Black Softshell turtle hatchlings released in Assam

Fri, 13 November 2026
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14:09
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Locally known in Assam as Bormuria Kaso, the Black Softshell turtle species is considered critically endangered. 

To protect this species, 240 of the turtle hatchlings have been released into the protected wetland, Roumari Beel in Assam's Biswanath district.

This was part of an initiative by the Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and the Wildlife Survival Alliance Foundation India (WSAFI).

Minister for environment and forests Jayanta Malla Baruah informed through a social media post, "Government wildlife authorities, conservation organisations and communities can work together to protect species that face the risk of disappearing from their natural habitats."

The species has survived through captive breeding programmes and faith-based conservation efforts at temples in Assam. 

Traditional conservation practices by the Hayagriva Madhava Temple and Nagshankar Temple have played a significant role in their conservation.

More than 300 hatchlings have emerged across project sites in Assam and Tripura during the current season.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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