19 booked for sodomising youth in Ranchi jail

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However, he went through mental trauma that undertrial "gangs" put him through after his release from jail and told his ordeal to the family.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A 20-year-old man was allegedly sodomised in a Ranchi jail, and his father has filed a police complaint against 19 people, including officials of the Birsa Munda Central Jail.The man has also alleged that his son was forced to consume narcotics when he was an undertrial prisoner in the jail. The victim's written complaint was allegedly torn up and he was denied medical care while in jail.On November 12, Thursday, an FIR was filed at the Khelgaon Police Station, and an investigation has been initated.The complainant said that his son was acquitted of all charges on June 12.