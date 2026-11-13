Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

18-year-old teen gangraped in Ranchi; minor detained, 2 arrested

Fri, 13 November 2026
Share:
23:54
image
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and gangraped in Jharkhand's Ranchi, while she was returning home from tuition, the police said on Friday.

Two persons have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, a police officer said.

The incident took place on November 7 within Ratu Police station limits when the woman was returning home around 7.30 pm from tuition classes, he said. 

"We have arrested two persons and detained a minor, who is the main conspirator in the case. During interrogation, all three confessed to the crime, stating that they first attacked the woman, and after she fell unconscious, they raped her," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami said.

The minor was unhappy with the woman after she rejected the proposal of a romantic relationship with him, the police said. 

"In a fit of rage, he, along with his two friends, hatched a plan and committed the crime," the officer said.

The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, a man, who had been absconding after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Tamar area on November 9, was also arrested on Friday, the SP said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! House of UP Cong leader accused of lawyer murder razed
LIVE! House of UP Cong leader accused of lawyer murder razed

Nvidia-China chip row exposes Trump administration rift
Nvidia-China chip row exposes Trump administration rift

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday faulted the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for stalling the designation of Nvidia client Megaspeed as a potential national security risk, bringing internal Trump administration friction...

Bike-taxi passenger killed by SUV driven by BJP MLA's nephew
Bike-taxi passenger killed by SUV driven by BJP MLA's nephew

A bike-taxi passenger was killed and the rider injured in Ahmedabad after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by the nephew of a BJP MLA, rammed into their two-wheeler. The accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, was detained and later released...

26 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam; toll may rise
26 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam; toll may rise

A devastating head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including women, minors, and college students. Twenty others were injured, with...

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia had seen how Narasimha Rao had taken advantage of her political naivety and tried to undermine the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.'