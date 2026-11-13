18-year-old teen gangraped in Ranchi; minor detained, 2 arrested

23:54

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and gangraped in Jharkhand's Ranchi, while she was returning home from tuition, the police said on Friday.



Two persons have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, a police officer said.



The incident took place on November 7 within Ratu Police station limits when the woman was returning home around 7.30 pm from tuition classes, he said.



"We have arrested two persons and detained a minor, who is the main conspirator in the case. During interrogation, all three confessed to the crime, stating that they first attacked the woman, and after she fell unconscious, they raped her," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami said.



The minor was unhappy with the woman after she rejected the proposal of a romantic relationship with him, the police said.



"In a fit of rage, he, along with his two friends, hatched a plan and committed the crime," the officer said.



The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and further investigation is underway, the police said.



Meanwhile, a man, who had been absconding after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Tamar area on November 9, was also arrested on Friday, the SP said.