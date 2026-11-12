Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Would be an honour': Musk ready to hire Jensen Huang

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
11:51
image
Elon Musk has said it would be an "honor" to hire Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, responding to a social media post urging him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board, amid reports that Nvidia's board is considering Huang's position at the company.

Musk remarked on X in response to a suggestion that he hire Huang. Responding to the same, Musk said, "That would be an honour."

His response, however, comes at a time when Nvidia is facing scrutiny over reports that its board is weighing the future of its chief executive following allegations concerning his personal relationships.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board is preparing to meet to discuss Huang's position at the company. CBS News has also reported that the board is preparing to remove him, citing sources familiar with the developments.

The controversy follows reports about Huang's alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

A separate report by The New York Times alleged that Huang had a relationship with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports to him. The report cited five people who had worked at the company.

Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in an internal message to employees on Sunday and apologised to his family. Following the developments, Nvidia's board reportedly initiated an independent investigation led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Used to arrange chairs for media, PM Modi tells journos
LIVE! Used to arrange chairs for media, PM Modi tells journos

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead
2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead

Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata AI flight
Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata AI flight

A passenger has been apprehended following a hoax hijack threat that significantly delayed an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs
Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang due to revelations of two alleged extramarital relationships. One relationship involves a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, while another is...