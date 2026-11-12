'Would be an honour': Musk ready to hire Jensen Huang

11:51

Elon Musk has said it would be an "honor" to hire Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, responding to a social media post urging him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board, amid reports that Nvidia's board is considering Huang's position at the company.



Musk remarked on X in response to a suggestion that he hire Huang. Responding to the same, Musk said, "That would be an honour."



His response, however, comes at a time when Nvidia is facing scrutiny over reports that its board is weighing the future of its chief executive following allegations concerning his personal relationships.



According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board is preparing to meet to discuss Huang's position at the company. CBS News has also reported that the board is preparing to remove him, citing sources familiar with the developments.



The controversy follows reports about Huang's alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence services.



A separate report by The New York Times alleged that Huang had a relationship with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports to him. The report cited five people who had worked at the company.



Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in an internal message to employees on Sunday and apologised to his family. Following the developments, Nvidia's board reportedly initiated an independent investigation led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.