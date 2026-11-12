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World's longest underwater road tunnel

Thu, 12 November 2026
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IMAGE: Partly-complete proposed tunnel in Norway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Oleg Loginov, Av Tholme, Mario1592, Bjoertvedt/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Partly-complete proposed tunnel in Norway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Oleg Loginov, Av Tholme, Mario1592, Bjoertvedt/Wikimedia Commons
Norway is in the process of building the world's longest underwater road tunnel. It is also will be the deepest. 

It connects different parts of southern Norway ie between the regions of Stavanger and Haugesund -- part of European highway E39 -- and will stretch 27 km. 

This will reduce the dependence on ferries and cut commute time between Bergen and Stavanger to 40 minutes.

The project is called Rogfast, after the region of Rogaland and construction began in 2018 and the tunnel will be completed in 2033. There were halts in the middle for paucity of funds and the entire cost is projected to be $2.4 billion.

Currently the longest road tunnel is also in southern Norway -- Lærdal Tunnel at 24.5 km.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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