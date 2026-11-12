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Will J&K LG Join Modi Cabinet?

Thu, 12 November 2026
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IMAGE : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, August 22, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo
IMAGE : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, August 22, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo
 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, suggests Whispers And Corridors, will join the Modi Cabinet as HRD minister when the prime minster finally shuffles his ministers.

Sinha has been J&K LG since August 2020. He has twice been a minister at the Centre -- once as a minister of state for railways and later as minister of state with independent charge at the ministry of communications.

There has been talk about a ministerial reshuffle since the monsoon session of Parliament ended, but that hasn't happened. Rumours claim that the reshuffle was stalled by some senior ministers with ties to Nagpur digging their feet in and refusing to step down.

Whispers and Corridors also reports that the next session of Parliament will commence on November 30 and conclude on December 18. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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