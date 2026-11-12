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Where folks love to kiss!

Thu, 12 November 2026
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19:41
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zarateman/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zarateman/Wikimedia Commons
BBC says Spain is one of the countries with the most amount of public kissing. 

Unlike northern Europe, you are bound to see far more kissing unfolding in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy. And across the Atlantic in Brazil. 

But Spain takes the cake, where lip-locked couples are an extremely common sight, especially in capital city Madrid. 

BBC and Medium attribute two reasons for this. Because of the housing crisis, 65 per cent of Spain lives in flats, sharing space, with not enough privacy. Hence gardens, parks, beaches are good places to kiss and cuddle, says BBC.

Another reason, according to Medium, is General Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron fist from 1939 to 1975 and repressed the people. He disapproved of PDA and smooching and banned it. 

When he passed folks were delighted to get out there and kiss once again and let their love hang out.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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