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Village defence guard dies after falling from hillock in J-K's Ramban

Thu, 12 November 2026
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A village defence guard died on Thursday after falling from a hillock at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Sukh Dev Singh (57), a resident of Dugga Dhandrath village, died on the spot after reportedly slipping and falling from the hillock in the Lag-gali area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

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