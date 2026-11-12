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Used to arrange chairs for media, PM Modi tells journalits at Diwali Milan

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requested the media to "work on success stories" of the country, and added that a lot of work on this is already being done.

Addressing a Diwali Milan for journalists at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi also highlighted his government's achievements in different sectors and asserted that India will definitely become a developed country.

He said the NDA government has been able to remove poverty from the country and 50 crore people have been elevated from below the poverty line.

"There were slogans of Garibi Hatao. But the poverty has been removed by this government. According to the World Bank, 50 crore people have been elevated from the below poverty line in the last 12 years," he said.

Modi said he has had a long relationship with the media, right from the days he used to arrange chairs at such events.

"I have interacted with media and seen it evolve from days of press releases to Instagram reels," he said.

The prime minister said nothing is considered impossible in the world of news and field reporters reach everywhere even in times of crisis and disasters.

He also requested the media to spread awareness about the fight against drug abuse.

"I request Indian media to work on success stories of the country... a lot of such work is already being done," the prime minister said.

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