Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
11:21
A screengrab from CTI video shows Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. Photograph: CTI via/Reuters
A screengrab from CTI video shows Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. Photograph: CTI via/Reuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appears to be sailing in troubled waters. 

While it was reported that the company's board is contemplating to  remove Huang as the CEO, the US Congress is mounting pressure on the embattled tech czar. 

Congressman Jamie Raskin said that the Congress' main concern is whether Huang's alleged affair with a woman said to be a Chinese intel asset had compromised US National security.

"The fate of Mr. Huang as the CEO of his companies is up to his board. Apparently, he exercises a lot of the influence over his board, alas, that's not unique in corporate America. I don't know how independent the decision will be, but that's really not a question for us, in Congress, in government. We've got to be concerned about the Chief Executive of the United States, not the Chief Executive of that corporation, and what we've seen is, China, allegedly, through this honeypot scheme, and a woman who was acting on their behest was able to exercise influence over a corporate CEO, who through his money was able to prevail upon Donald Trump to make lots of sales, of the Nvidia chips, these AI chips to China. That's what is of central concern to Congress," he said.

"Did this whole scheme end up compromising the national security of the United States, that is our legitimate interest, and it's hard for me to believe that we won't conduct oversight hearings in that problem," he added.

Earlier, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for holding President Trump to account for his defence of the Nvidia CEO. 

"The press reports that Trump was briefed more than a year ago that Nvidia's CEO was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and Trump didn't do anything, anything about it. Can you believe that? One of our most important companies that's involved in national security. What a dereliction of duty. He's supposed to protect America, not China, not his friends," Schumer said.

"Trump has been busy trying to defend Jensen Huang, when he ought to be defending our national security. I've been saying it for years, our cutting-edge AI chips are too valuable to fall into the hands of potential adversaries. The alarming situation makes clear that Congress must now act to pass critical bipartisan legislation, like the AI Oversight Act, the MATCH Act, and Chip Security Act to cut off China's access to advanced American technology before it's too late," he added. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal
LIVE! US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal

2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead
2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead

Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs
Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang due to revelations of two alleged extramarital relationships. One relationship involves a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, while another is...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

'Mr Shah...': Norwegian scribe's visa for Cong event cancelled
'Mr Shah...': Norwegian scribe's visa for Cong event cancelled

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims her Indian visa was cancelled at the last minute, preventing her from attending the Congress-organised Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. She alleges the decision came from the Ministry of Home Affairs due...