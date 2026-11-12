US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal

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A screengrab from CTI video shows Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. Photograph: CTI via/Reuters





"Did this whole scheme end up compromising the national security of the United States, that is our legitimate interest, and it's hard for me to believe that we won't conduct oversight hearings in that problem," he added.



Earlier, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for holding President Trump to account for his defence of the Nvidia CEO.



"The press reports that Trump was briefed more than a year ago that Nvidia's CEO was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and Trump didn't do anything, anything about it. Can you believe that? One of our most important companies that's involved in national security. What a dereliction of duty. He's supposed to protect America, not China, not his friends," Schumer said.





"Trump has been busy trying to defend Jensen Huang, when he ought to be defending our national security. I've been saying it for years, our cutting-edge AI chips are too valuable to fall into the hands of potential adversaries. The alarming situation makes clear that Congress must now act to pass critical bipartisan legislation, like the AI Oversight Act, the MATCH Act, and Chip Security Act to cut off China's access to advanced American technology before it's too late," he added.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appears to be sailing in troubled waters.While it was reported that the company's board is contemplating to remove Huang as the CEO, the US Congress is mounting pressure on the embattled tech czar.Congressman Jamie Raskin said that the Congress' main concern is whether Huang's alleged affair with a woman said to be a Chinese intel asset had compromised US National security."The fate of Mr. Huang as the CEO of his companies is up to his board. Apparently, he exercises a lot of the influence over his board, alas, that's not unique in corporate America. I don't know how independent the decision will be, but that's really not a question for us, in Congress, in government. We've got to be concerned about the Chief Executive of the United States, not the Chief Executive of that corporation, and what we've seen is, China, allegedly, through this honeypot scheme, and a woman who was acting on their behest was able to exercise influence over a corporate CEO, who through his money was able to prevail upon Donald Trump to make lots of sales, of the Nvidia chips, these AI chips to China. That's what is of central concern to Congress," he said.