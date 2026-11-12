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Unique Success Party For Hanuman Ansh

Thu, 12 November 2026
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The makers of the devotional blockbuster Hanuman Ansh are hosting a unique success party in Mumbai over the weekend, where guests will be served pure vegetarian satvik food with no alcohol or non-vegetarian items.

The makers chose this pure vegetarian catering to honour the film's spiritual theme and the real-life teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, who inspired the movie.

Released on August 7, 2026 on a modest budget of roughly Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore (Rs 15 million to Rs 20 million), the film started quietly in theatres. Driven by strong audience support rather than A-list star power, collections surged from its third week onward.

Its current collections stand at Rs 320 crores (Rs 3.2 billion), making it one of the biggest hits ever.

 -- Subhash K Jha

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