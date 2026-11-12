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Truant Delhi civic employees' salaries to be withheld

Thu, 12 November 2026
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16:17
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
More than two-thirds of the civic body's workforce repeatedly failing to mark their daily biometric attendance at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). 

In order to bring in discipline, the NDMC is mulling withholding the salaries of employees who have not registered on the Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance System (ABBAS).

The NDMC's directive was aimed at those failing to mark their attendance as earlier this week, only 4,352 out of 13,376 employees across various departments marked their attendance.

The highest number of employees who did not mark attendance was in the civil engineering department, followed by the public health department.

As per officials, several employees arrived late and left early, leading NDMC department heads to review their attendance.

NDMC has asked department heads to ensure that salaries of non-compliant employees are not processed until they fulfil the attendance requirements.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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