Trainer aircraft skids off runway at Solapur airport

15:58

Representational image. Pic: ANI video grab

A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway at Solapur on Thursday during take-off, the police said, adding the pilot was unhurt in the incident.



Visuals from the scene showed the aircraft in a nose-down position, having skidded along the runway. The female pilot escaped unhurt, the official said.



The aircraft, operated by a flying club, left the paved surface of the runway during the take-off around 2.30 pm, he said.



Fire services, an ambulance and police personnel reached the airport soon after the accident.