TN to distribute cakes to 62 lakh students on Children's Day

12:06

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14.



The kids across primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools will also receive greeting cards signed by the TN CM.



The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) floated tenders and procured the cakes from four major manufacturers, who will ensure distribution of two packets of cake totaling 45 grams per student in 12 districts: Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, and Karur.



In all other districts, each student will be provided with a single 45-gram packet.





The food safety department has carried out quality checks and certified the stocks.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued directives to the state government to distribute cakes to students on Children's Day, for which the state government sanctioned Rs 9.27 crore.In a first, over 61.84 lakh students in Tamil Nadu's government and government-aided schools will receive cakes as part of Children's Day celebrations on November 13, Friday.