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Tight Security To Be Enforced For Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

Thu, 12 November 2026
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07:20
IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh
IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh
Plainclothes police personnel will be deployed at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert on November 27, 2026. Security has been upgraded at the Mahalaxmi racecourse -- the concert venue -- following a bomb threat e-mail. 

The Mumbai police will deploy plainclothes officers directly around Diljit, set up a 500-to-700-metre no-car zone, increase entry gates from three to five, and deploy over 1,500-2,000 private security guards. Organisers are keeping his hotel and arrival details strictly confidential.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 private security guards will be deployed alongside the police to manage queues and help kiosks.

A dedicated 500-to-700-metre no-car zone will be enforced around the racecourse to block vehicles and regulate crowd movement.

While the concert is not entirely phone-free, all attendees' mobile phones will undergo rigorous security and bag screening at the perimeter before entry is allowed.

These protocols mirror the strict security plan successfully carried out during Diljit's Delhi concert on October 30.

-- SUBHASH K JHA

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