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'Surprised to see no mention of Telangana statehood in Sonia's memoir'

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Thursday expressed surprise over the omission of the Telangana statehood movement from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's latest memoir, noting that the book does not even mention the word 'Telangana'.

Sonia Gandhi's contribution to the statehood process has been widely acknowledged in Telangana, particularly in view of the historic struggle and the aspirations of its people, he said in a statement.

As the then Congress President and UPA Chairperson, she recognised the deep-rooted public sentiment and the strength of a prolonged people's movement, marked by years of protests and immense sacrifices, said Vinod Kumar, former Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar.

The Telangana statehood agitation witnessed the loss of more than 1,200 students and activists, whose sacrifices remain an integral part of the history of Telangana, he added.

"However, it is surprising that this historic chapter finds no mention in her latest memoir-not even a reference to the word "Telangana"," he said.

While stating that the reasons behind the omission are best known to Sonia Gandhi, Kumar emphasised that the formation of Telangana remains a defining chapter in the political history of the country and an unforgettable milestone in the collective journey of its people.

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