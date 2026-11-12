Sunil Jakhar Wants Arvind Kejriwal To Contest Punjab Election

19:47

IMAGE: Sunil Jakhar. Photograph: Rediff Archives

'I would rather AAP field the Delhi gang -- Arvind Kejriwal or, if not him, then Manish Sisodia. And I will be happy to take them on,' BJP leader Sunil Jakhar told The Tribune newspaper.



Jakhar, a former state Congress president, had left the Congress in May 2022, then joined the BJP. He was briefly the state BJP president as well.



Jakhar, who refused to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now willing to contest next year's assembly elections in Punjab.



He is even willing to contest the election from Dhuri against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if the party wants him to do so.



-- REDIFF NEWS