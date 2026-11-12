Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sunil Jakhar Wants Arvind Kejriwal To Contest Punjab Election

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
19:47
IMAGE: Sunil Jakhar. Photograph: Rediff Archives
IMAGE: Sunil Jakhar. Photograph: Rediff Archives
'I would rather AAP field the Delhi gang -- Arvind Kejriwal or, if not him, then Manish Sisodia. And I will be happy to take them on,' BJP leader Sunil Jakhar told The Tribune newspaper.

Jakhar, a former state Congress president, had left the Congress in May 2022, then joined the BJP. He was briefly the state BJP president as well.

Jakhar, who refused to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now willing to contest next year's assembly elections in Punjab.

He is even willing to contest the election from Dhuri against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if the party wants him to do so.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair
LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash
Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash

A Kuki woman was shot dead and two men were injured in a gunfight between suspected rival rebel groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Taphou Kuki village, prompting condemnation from the Deputy...

Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping
Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland an "unwavering historical mission" for the Communist Party of China. Speaking at an event commemorating Sun Yat-sen, Xi emphasised that...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'