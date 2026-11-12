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Sonia Gandhi's autobiography burned at Delhi gurudwara

Thu, 12 November 2026
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16:35
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims gathered to burn Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love at the Rakab Ganj gurdwara in New Delhi on Thursday. 

Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) were also present at the incident to protest against her remarks on the riots.

The protestors expressed their anger ofer Gandhi's account of the 1984 violence in which thousands of Sikhs were killed.

In her memoir released on November 10, Gandhi has written how these riots were a "tragic and shameful" event in India's history. 

She also mentioned that her husband and then-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi held no bigotry or rancour, but was thrust into a moment when governance failed, making way for barbarism.

She also detailed the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the end of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

'By the afternoon, rioting had broken out in different parts of the city and beyond. Brutal acts of violence were committed against innocent Sikhs. More than 2,000 lost their lives in the capital alone, in the most cruel and cold-blooded manner,' she writes in her memoir. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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