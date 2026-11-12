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Sonia Gandhi's autobiography 'Belonging' to be made into Telugu film

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Image: Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Image: Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
Sonia Gandhi's autobiography Belonging: A Journey of Love is creating a stir with the revelations and reflections of the Congress leader. 

On November 12, Thursday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy announced that Gandhi's book will be adapted into a Telugu film depicting her life and journey.

During the Congress party workers' meeting, he urged the party leaders and workers from Sangareddy to contribute towards the film. 

The proposed film is also set to get a funding of Rs 2 crore from Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu for its production.

Reddy suggested Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad to oversee the project. He compared the expense to make the film to election expenses, and asked the party members to find a good director.

Reddy said that copies of Gandhi's biography would be distributed among party workers to understand various phases of her life as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law. 

The film, according to him, will show the tragedies faced by the family after the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Reddy stated that people wanted to see a prime minister from the Gandhi family and Sonia Gandhi aspired to see Rahul Gandhi become prime minister. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

 

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