Sister-In-Law Says Amitabh's Jalsa Home Is Hers

16:51

Amitabh Bachchan, Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ramola Bachchan, who is married to Ajitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, has challenged a gift deed executed in 1993 that transferred ownership of the Bachchan residence Jalsa from her to Jaya Bachchan.



According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror newspaper, Ramola claimed that she was unaware of the deed and had neither consented to nor executed the transaction.



Jalsa's property card continues to bear Ramola's name, the Mumbai Mirror reported.



According to the Mumbai Mirror, the dispute surfaced following alleged attempts to remove Ramola's name from the property card and enter Jaya Bachchan's name instead.



Jalsa was once owned by film producer N C Sippy. Earlier reports stated that it was given to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for acting in Sippy's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. It is not known how Ramola Bachchan came to be the owner of the property.



Amitabh Bachchan gifted his original bungalow in Juhu, Pratiksha, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda last year.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

