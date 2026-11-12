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Shah to visit Delhi Police HQ, review law-and-order situation

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday and meet senior officers to review the force's preparedness and law-and-order situation in the national capital, police sources said.

Shah is scheduled to reach the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm, where he will interact with senior officials, they said.

The visit comes less than three weeks after Shah chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters on October 24, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.

During the previous meeting, Shah reviewed the police's preparedness to handle large gatherings and protests, intelligence gathering, crowd management and coordination among various units.

The discussions also covered women's safety, drug trafficking, organised crime networks, traffic management and measures to prevent protests from escalating into law-and-order situations.

Before his October 24 visit, Shah last visited the Delhi Police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

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