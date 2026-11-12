Sensex ends above 81,900 on FII inflows

19:32

On Thursday, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher taking their winning run to the third straight day





The rise came amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.





The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. During the day, it hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15.





The major winners on Sensex were Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Eternal.





The laggards included Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services.





On Wednesday, the Sensex had rallied 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 81,879.40, reaching a level not seen since February 26.