Rupee falls 33 paise to close at 94.04 against US dollar

19:21





The local unit settled at 94.04 (provisional), lower by 33 paise from its previous close.



On Wednesday, the rupee gained 6 paise to close at 93.71 against the US dollar.



The rupee depreciated 33 paise to close at 94.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a strong American currency.Forex traders said the dollar strengthened on a hawkish Fed speech and rising odds of a rate hike in December.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.73 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it witnessed a high of 93.62 and a low of 94.06.