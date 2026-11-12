Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 33 paise to close at 94.04 against US dollar

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
19:21
image
The rupee depreciated 33 paise to close at 94.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a strong American currency.

Forex traders said the dollar strengthened on a hawkish Fed speech and rising odds of a rate hike in December.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.73 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it witnessed a high of 93.62 and a low of 94.06. 

The local unit settled at 94.04 (provisional), lower by 33 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 6 paise to close at 93.71 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair
LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash
Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash

A Kuki woman was shot dead and two men were injured in a gunfight between suspected rival rebel groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Taphou Kuki village, prompting condemnation from the Deputy...

Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping
Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland an "unwavering historical mission" for the Communist Party of China. Speaking at an event commemorating Sun Yat-sen, Xi emphasised that...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'