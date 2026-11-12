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Row over Bhojpuri songs at Mumbai railway stations

Thu, 12 November 2026
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A controversy erupted on Thursday over the playing of Bhojpuri songs at some train stations in Mumbai ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, with the move drawing criticism and raising questions over the use of Railway announcement systems for cultural events.

The issue came to light after videos of Bhojpuri songs being played at Railway stations surfaced on social media, drawing objections from sections of Marathi-speaking people and activists of some political parties.

Responding to the controversy, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said various jingles and awareness messages related to specific themes are played at stations on different occasions.

"At some stations, including Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, from where special trains are being operated (to clear festival rush), songs are being played ahead of the Chhath Puja (to be celebrated later this week). These are played during the additional time available, apart from the time required for broadcasting essential information to passengers," the spokesperson said, defending the move.

The spokesperson insisted such songs and messages were played only during the time available beyond that required for essential passenger announcements.

The issue has also sparked a debate over whether similar recognition should be given to Maharashtra's festivals and regional cultural traditions at Railway stations.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated prominently in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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