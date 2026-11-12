Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Retail inflation breaches RBI's upper tolerance band at 6.09%

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
18:14
image
Retail inflation surged to 6.09 percent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the RBI next month.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 5.54 percent in September, as a sustained uptick in food & beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed that food inflation spiked to 8.94 percent in October from 7.74 percent in the previous month.

Of the 12 categories, including food items and services, 11 showed hardening in inflation. 

Retail inflation in restaurant and accommodation services was 10.06 percent, F&B was 8.51 percent, and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services were at 10.14 percent.

The top five items with high inflation were onion (116.22 percent), garlic (60.74 percent), silver jewellery (52.39 percent), ginger (48.32 percent) and lemon (47.30 percent).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27
LIVE! IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

The government is gearing up for a crucial "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of the long-pending Constitution amendment bill, aiming to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

NTA to rope in retired defence personnel for exam security
NTA to rope in retired defence personnel for exam security

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is implementing a major overhaul of its examination system, including creating a permanent pool of independent observers and inviting applications for empanelled examination centres. This initiative...

Owaisi, Aazad form alliance for UP poll, name CM candidate
Owaisi, Aazad form alliance for UP poll, name CM candidate

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has declared Chandrashekhar Aazad as the chief ministerial candidate for the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.