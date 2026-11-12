Retail inflation breaches RBI's upper tolerance band at 6.09%

18:14





Retail inflation in restaurant and accommodation services was 10.06 percent, F&B was 8.51 percent, and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services were at 10.14 percent.



The top five items with high inflation were onion (116.22 percent), garlic (60.74 percent), silver jewellery (52.39 percent), ginger (48.32 percent) and lemon (47.30 percent).

Retail inflation surged to 6.09 percent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the RBI next month.The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 5.54 percent in September, as a sustained uptick in food & beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed that food inflation spiked to 8.94 percent in October from 7.74 percent in the previous month.Of the 12 categories, including food items and services, 11 showed hardening in inflation.